MU Health Care's dedicated COVID-19 vaccination site on Keane Street will stop administering doses Tuesday due to decreases in demand.
The site has been MU Health Care's primary location for scheduled appointments, giving more than 5,200 doses since late August, according to a Friday news release. In Boone County, 95,489 people — 52.9% of the population — were fully vaccinated as of Saturday, according to the state's COVID-19 tracker.
The Keane Street site does not currently schedule first doses or pediatric shots but will continue giving second, third and booster shots to people age 12 and older until Tuesday. After that, vaccines will be available for patients at select clinics and by appointment beginning Dec. 1 at participating Mizzou Pharmacy locations.
All doses of COVID-19 vaccines are also available through other health care providers and at various local pharmacies.
To make an appointment at the Keane Street location, visit muhcvaccines.timetap.com. For a list of places to get vaccinated locally, visit vaccines.gov.