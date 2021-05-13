MU Health Care will host two evening events next week for adolescents ages 12-15 to get their COVID-19 vaccine.
Special vaccination events for adolescents will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and Thursday at the Walsworth Family Columns Club at Faurot Field.
Appointments are available on MU Health Care's website, and those who sign up will receive the Pfizer vaccine. Pfizer’s emergency-use authorization expanded this week to include children as young as 12 years old.
Patients younger than 18 will need a parent or guardian to sign the vaccine consent form.
In addition to these events, MU Health Care will also hold an event from 8 a.m. to noon Friday at Faurot Field.
“By choosing to get your child vaccinated, you are protecting not only your child and your family but your community as well,” said Laura Morris, MU Health Care Vaccine co-chair and family medicine physician, in a news release. “This vaccine now available to children ages 12-15 has gone through all of the same steps and requirements as every other vaccine, meeting all safety standards.”
Those who need help scheduling an appointment can call 771-CARE (2273).
Boone Health Center also has vaccine appointments available to anyone 12 and older, as do pharmacy clinics that distribute the Pfizer vaccine, such as Hy-Vee.