MU Health Care will offer the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine at a special vaccination event from 5:15 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, at South Providence Medical Park in Columbia, according to a news release.
Anyone 18 and older who have not yet started their COVID-19 vaccine series can get their first dose by appointment only. The second dose of the two-dose series will be administered on Sept. 13, according to the release.
MU Health Care's vaccine co-chair, Margaret Day, said they currently have a supply of 50 vaccines to provide to patients.
"We are offering this event in order to help as many people as we can and minimize waste of this vaccine. Hosting this event helps us in those efforts," Day said.
The Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization to Novavax July 13, according to the release, and Novavax is the fourth authorized product in the U.S. for COVID-19 vaccines.
"In clinical trials, the vaccine was shown to be 90% effective at preventing mild, moderate and severe disease," said the release.
Day said that although there are not direct comparisons between Novavax and other vaccine products, it has been shown to be effective in preventing COVID-19 symptoms and other severe outcomes. Also, fair comparisons have been difficult to conduct due to fluctuating infection rates, she said.
The vaccine "contains a coronavirus protein formulated in a way that cannot cause COVID-19 disease," Laura Morris, MU Health Care vaccine co-chair and family medicine physician, said in the release.
As a protein vaccine, Novavax is similar to other vaccines such as the Hepatitis B, HPV and influenza vaccines, Day said.
"It is different than the ones we have become so familiar with," Day said, referring to the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. "Novavax uses a more traditional approach to the vaccine technology."
The three vaccines previously approved use a new technology called mRNA, which teaches the cells in the body to create an immune response to the virus that causes COVID-19, according to MU Health Care's website.
Day said although mRNA COVID-19 vaccines have been highly safe and effective, the new technology might have caused hesitancy. Therefore, it's possible that Novavax with its more traditional vaccine approach may appeal to some.
Novavax is not currently authorized as a booster dose. "Certainly, time will tell in terms of whether it may be in the future," Day said.
MU Heath Care participated in a trial for Novavax beginning in Dec. 2020, where more than 30,000 adults were tested. They enrolled 103 people who got the shots and continue to be monitored to determine the long-term effectiveness and safety of the vaccine, according to MU Health Care's website.
To schedule an appointment, those interested in receiving the vaccine should call 573-711-CARE.