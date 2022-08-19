MU Health Care will offer the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine at a special vaccination event from 5:15 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, at South Providence Medical Park in Columbia, according to a news release.

Anyone 18 and older who have not yet started their COVID-19 vaccine series can get their first dose by appointment only. The second dose of the two-dose series will be administered on Sept. 13, according to the release.

