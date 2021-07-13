Beginning Wednesday, adult patients at University Hospital, Missouri Orthopaedic Institute and Women’s and Children’s Hospital will only be allowed one visitor per day from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
MU Health Care placed these visitor restrictions because of the rise in COVID-19 cases across the region.
Boone County recorded 101 COVID-19 cases Tuesday, marking the second day in a row with a three-digit case increase. The number of total active cases is 427, according to the county’s COVID-19 information hub. The total active case number is the highest it has been since the first week and a half of February.
Women in labor will be allowed to have two visitors — a spouse or partner and labor coach — according to an MU Health Care news release.
Adult patients diagnosed with COVID-19 will not be permitted to have visitors.
Parents and guardians will still be allowed to visit pediatric patients. However, only one parent will be allowed for pediatric patients with COVID-19.
Patients at the Missouri Psychiatric Center will only be allowed to have one visitor from 4 to 8 p.m. Those in the Emergency Department attending clinic visits or undergoing same-day surgery and testing will also be allowed one visitor.
All visitors to Missouri Orthopaedic Institute, University Hospital and Women’s and Children’s Hospital must be at least 16 years old. Visitors in the Missouri Psychiatric Center must be at least 18. Family and friends who cannot visit may still Zoom or FaceTime with patients, according to the news release.
“As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across Missouri, we believe these steps are necessary to protect our patients, guests and staff,” Kevin R. Gwin, MU Health Care chief patient experience officer, said in the news release. “We will continue to monitor infection rates and other key metrics for the region and will adjust our policies based on that data.”