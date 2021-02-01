MU Health Care is expected to administer 4,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine this week by appointment at the Walsworth Family Columns Club at Faurot Field.
The clinic will be held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
Invitations to schedule an appointment are expected to be sent Tuesday by email or phone to those who have filed a vaccine survey with MU Health Care and are in Phase 1B, tiers 1 and 2, according to an MU Health news release.
The 4,000 doses are almost twice as many as MU Health has received each week since distribution of vaccines began, although the number varies widely, said MU Health Care Chief Nursing Officer Mary Beck during a press event Monday afternoon.
About 20,000 responses to the survey have been received to date, and 16,000 fit within the Phase 1B, Tier 2 criteria, Beck said.
Tier 2 includes those aged 65 and older; adults with cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD and heart conditions; those with a weakened immune system due to organ transplant, severe obesity, pregnancy, sickle cell disease or Type 2 diabetes; and people with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities such as Down Syndrome.
A similar shipment of vaccine is expected during the week of Feb. 15, and invitations will again be sent to those registered with MU Health Care.
Those who receive an appointment invitation must attest to their eligibility in the scheduling process and bring photo identification during registration, Beck said.
Vaccine doses are being allocated to certain regions throughout Missouri on a biweekly basis as part of the state’s “high-throughput allocation” plan, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
MU Health Care was designated one of three vaccination sites in the region and was chosen because of its ability to administer a high volume of doses.
“We believe that 4,000 is a very, very reasonable amount,” Beck said. “We actually believe we could do many thousands more than that in a week’s time.”
But only so much vaccine allocated to the state, so it’s become a reasonable plan to have widespread opportunities for receiving the vaccination, she said,
According to the state plan, Missouri will allocate 53% of available doses to selected hospitals, 23% to regional mass vaccination events, 8% to local health agencies, 8% to federally qualified health centers and another 8% to any enrolled community providers requesting doses, according to a news release.
The state has ramped up since The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported last week that only 4.3% of Missourians had received a first dose, the lowest rate in the nation.
Gov. Mike Parson disputed the figure, saying it was closer to 4.5%. He then diverted 25,000 doses from CVS and Walgreens for distribution at mass vaccination sites.
The state was able to vaccinate as many as 18,000 people in nine rural clinics Friday after the National Guard was mobilized to help administer the doses.
By Monday, 397,430 Missourians had been vaccinated, boosting the total to 6.5%, according to the state’s vaccination dashboard. Of those, 118,420 have received second doses.
In Boone County, 16,064 first doses have been administered and 6,383 second doses, according to the dashboard. That represents 8.9% of the county.
As the vaccine supply increases, DHSS hopes to create safer communities through proper allocation and successful vaccine delivery, according to a news release.
“Our plan continues to remain focused on saving lives and fair distribution to ensure accessibility,” DHSS DirectorRandall Williams said in the news release. “We believe this approach will help safely get vaccines in arms throughout the state as efficiently as possible.”