MU Health Care will close its Keene Street COVID-19 testing site Sunday because of a significant decline in demand. 

According to a news release, the testing site has seen a 65% decrease in volume over the past month. 

The site, located at 404 N. Keene St., currently operates from 8 a.m. to noon every day.

For people looking to get tested, COVID-19 tests are available through primary care providers, Mizzou Quick CareMizzou Urgent Care and Boone Health's lab locations. The cost of a test at these locations can vary based on insurance. 

Four at-home tests per household are available for free from the federal government, and Missouri residents can order a free test kit from the state. Several major retailers, such as CVS, Hy-Vee and Walgreens, also carry at-home tests. 

For more COVID-19 related news, see our section dedicated to COVID-19 updates.
  • Missouri state government reporter, spring 2022. Reach me at cje5cz@umsystem.edu, on Twitter @ElikCaroline, or in the newsroom at 573-882-5700.

  • Assistant city editor, spring 2021. Studying print and digital news journalism. Reach me at skylarlaird@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

