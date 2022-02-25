MU Health Care will close its Keene Street COVID-19 testing site Sunday due to a significant decline in demand.
According to a news release, the testing site has seen a 65% decrease in volume over the past month.
The site, located at 404 N. Keene St., currently operates from 8 a.m. to noon every day.
For people looking to get tested, COVID-19 tests are available through primary care providers, Mizzou Quick Care, Mizzou Urgent Care and Boone Health's lab locations. The cost of a test at these locations can vary based on insurance.
Four at-home tests per household are available for free from the federal government, and Missouri residents can order a free test kit from the state. Several major retailers, such as CVS, Hy-Vee and Walgreens, also carry at-home tests.