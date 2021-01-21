MU Health held a Facebook Live Q&A event focused on COVID-19 and vaccine availability Thursday.
Margaret Day, co-chair of the hospital’s COVID-19 vaccine committee and a family medicine doctor at MU Health, was interviewed by Teresa Snow, a communications director at the hospital, for the event.
The Facebook Live served as a deeper look into the process MU Health is undertaking as a part of its COVID-19 vaccination campaign. Presenters discussed the safety of the vaccines and eligibility to receive the shots.
Day fielded questions on the safety of the vaccine, responding to concerns about side effects that frequently come up on social media. She noted that mRNA vaccines have been previously studied and are trusted in the medical community.
“Those who study it know that it was the best bet to get the fastest vaccine,” Day said.
Responding to those concerned about adverse effects, MU Health will have an optional observation period of 15 to 30 minutes after receiving the vaccine to watch patients for potential, although unlikely, health conflicts.
Day said serious reactions to the vaccine are uncommon. According to data from Pfizer presented during the event, 83% of patients reported pain at the injection site after the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. However, less than 2% of patients reported vomiting after receiving the first dose, compared with nearly 10% of patients after receiving the flu vaccine. Statistics for the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine were similar.
The discussion also addressed when people will be able to get the vaccine. Presenters described the multi-phase system.
Phase 1A encompasses elderly care facilities, healt care workers and emergency medical services. Phase 1B expands to encompass first responders, emergency services, people at higher risk and critical infrastructure workers.
“Efforts are ongoing in Phase 1A to get our health care workers immunized,” Day said.
Gov. Mike Parson activated Phase 1B on Monday.
Missouri has statistically been behind other states in the push for vaccinations. According to data obtained from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Missouri is 42nd in the nation in vaccine doses administered per 100,000 people.
Missouri has distributed 10,122 vaccine doses per 100,000 people. In total, the state has vaccinated 621,200 people. Indiana, a state with a similar population, has distributed 12,121 vaccine doses per 100,000 people and ranks ninth in the nation.
The state shifted its practice of withholding doses of the vaccine for the second dose and now uses all available doses in order to vaccinate the most people possible, Day said.
In response to questions about the types of vaccine available, Day said MU Health is specifically receiving the Pfizer vaccine from the state. She believes that will continue into the future.
The Walsworth Columns Club on the east side of Faurot Field will be the vaccine site for MU Health, according to Day. They are working to figure out the flow of traffic and people.
The vaccinations are by appointment because of the need to defrost the Pfizer vaccine beforehand. As an added benefit, appointments also help maintain distancing practices.
“We do have to remember the pandemic is still going,” Day said.