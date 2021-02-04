MU Health Care’s mass vaccination event began at 7 a.m. Thursday at Memorial Stadium, and the only hitch in the plan was eager people arriving too early.
“When people arrive early, it creates a backlog at that check-in process,” said Brad Myers, executive director of pharmacy and laboratory services at MU Health Care, “so we are highly encouraging people to arrive 15 minutes before their appointment.”
The rain and snow posed only a minor challenge as the weather worsened. MU Health Care brought out a two-tent setup to protect people from the elements.
“We have back-up to the back-up to the back-up plans,” Myers said.
The pace of vaccinations was good, he said. Patients were getting through the entire process in less than 15 minutes from the time they checked in to the moment they were vaccinated.
The number of people interested in vaccination has been high, he said. And based on the speed of sign-ups for Saturday’s event, Myers said he expected all of the vaccine available to be used.
Around 1,300 doses of Moderna vaccine had been given by 3 p.m. The plan was to administer 2,000 vaccines by the end of the day Thursday and 2,000 vaccines Saturday, using all of the 4,000-vaccine supply MU Health Care received.
MU Health Care was expecting to receive another 4,000-dose supply of Moderna vaccine to distribute the week of Feb. 15, working with Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services for that vaccination event. The two entities were working to combine lists and deciding when to hold the event.
MU Health Care is vaccinating people from the state government’s Phase 1B, Tiers 1 and 2, which includes first responders, emergency services, public health infrastructure, those over 65 and people at high-risk because of health conditions. People who meet the requirements are contacted via an MU Health Care survey.
“If you have an appointment and are scheduled, we have a vaccine for you,” Myers said.