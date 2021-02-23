Four thousand Moderna COVID-19 vaccines arrived Tuesday in Columbia, a week later than anticipated due to severe weather delays.

According to a news release from MU Health Care, the rescheduled vaccination events will be held Thursday and Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

People whose appointments were postponed have been contacted with new appointment information, according to the release. People who had appointments scheduled Feb. 19 or Feb. 21 were asked to check their email for an update or call MU's COVID-19 vaccine call center hotline at 573-771-CARE(2273).

MU Health Care, Boone Hospital Center and Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services have collaborated on a survey that people can take to be notified when they can receive the vaccine.

MU Health Care's vaccination site at the Walsworth Family Columns Club is located inside the football stadium. Vaccines are offered by appointment only.

Gov. Mike Parson said Monday that Hy-Vee locations across the state had started to receive their initial vaccine shipments and would be distributing them soon. Appointments are required and can be made on the Hy-Vee website.

