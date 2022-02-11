MU Health Care is changing the hours at its COVID-19 testing site on Keene Street beginning Monday due to a decrease in demand for testing.
The testing site, which is located at 404 N. Keene St. inside the Women's Hospital, will operate from 8 a.m. to noon every day beginning Monday.
Currently, the site operates from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. on weekends.
Testing at this location is open for people with known exposure to the virus, those with mild symptoms and those who need a test in order to travel. An appointment is not required, and testing is free, but those who are insured should bring proof of insurance.
COVID-19 tests are also available through Boone Health. It closed its dedicated testing site Feb. 8 due to a decrease in demand for tests but still offers tests at its lab locations.
Several options are available for at-home COVID-19 tests. Private health insurance companies cover the cost of at-home test kits, and many major retail stores such as Walgreens, CVS and Hy-Vee carry test kits.
Every household in the United States is eligible to receive four free COVID-19 tests by mail from the federal government. Missourians can also order a free at-home test kit from the state.