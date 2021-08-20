A new vaccination site managed by MU Health Care will open Tuesday in Women’s and Children’s Hospital.
The site is designed to help meet an increasing demand for vaccinations generally and with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control recommending booster shots for immunocompromised people, according to a press release from MU Health Care.
The new vaccination site will be inside the east entrance of Women’s and Children’s Hospital at 404 N. Keene St.
“Demand for first-dose vaccination initiation has increased by nearly 200% over the past five weeks,” Laura Morris, MU Health Care vaccine co-chair and family medicine physician, said in the release.
The release provided the following additional information about the COVID-19 vaccines.
The Keene Street site will offer the two-dose Pfizer vaccine for anyone 12 and older and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson for anyone 18 and older.
The site also can administer third doses (commonly referred to as booster shots) for immunocompromised people who have completed a two-dose series of an mRNA vaccine — either Pfizer or Moderna.
Booster shots are not yet recommended for those who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The booster shot should be administered at least 28 days after the second dose of mRNA vaccine, and people should get the same brand of vaccine for the booster shot.
An appointment for a vaccination at the Keene Street site can be made online or by calling (573) 771-CARE (2273).