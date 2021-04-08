MU Health Care announced it will hold three days of COVID-19 vaccination clinics for anyone 16 and older.

The first-dose clinics will take place next Thursday, April 15, through Saturday, April 17, at Memorial Stadium. The second-dose clinics will be exactly three weeks later, Thursday, May 6, through Saturday, May 8.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be used for these clinics.

Scheduling for these appointments opened at 9 a.m. Thursday.

Missouri announced that all residents 16 and older will be eligible to receive the vaccine when the state moves to Phase 3 of the vaccine distribution plan Friday, as previously reported by the Missourian.

Sixteen- and 17-year-olds will need to have their parent or guardian sign the vaccine consent form.

  • Cameron Barnard is a public health reporter at the Columbia Missourian. You can reach him at 303-250-7689 or on twitter @Cameron_Barnard.

