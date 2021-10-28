The MU School of Medicine has joined a nationwide, at-home clinical study, ACTIV-6, to test how repurposed medications can be used to treat mild-to-moderate COVID-19 symptoms.
The medications in the study are fluticasone, fluvoxamine and ivermectin, all previously approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat other conditions.
“These are medications that have either potentially shown promise or have been questioned about possible treatments,” said Christopher Sampson, emergency medicine physician at MU Health Care.
Fluticasone is an inhaled steroid commonly prescribed for asthma and chronic pulmonary disease.
Fluvoxamine is a selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor, a type of antidepressant, often prescribed for depression. Though symptoms of depression are not commonly associated with COVID-19, the medication has shown signs of combating the virus.
“Sometimes medications work through other routes,” Sampson said. “It has shown some promise in the way your body fights the infection against COVID, so that’s why it’s being investigated on a larger scale now.”
Ivermectin, a deworming drug prescribed to humans and animals, was at peak popularity earlier this year after it was promoted by conservative lawmakers, talk show hosts and social media to millions of people resistant to getting vaccinated. The FDA worked to debunk online claims that animal-strength versions could combat COVID-19. Large doses of the drug resulted in poisonings and hospitalizations.
Sampson said because ivermectin received this attention, ACTIV-6 considers it to be a medication to look into. He advised people outside of the study to avoid ivermectin.
“A lot of the early studies of ivermectin were not well done, they were not very methodologically sound,” Sampson said. “When you’ve looked in them in detail, the results are really no good because of the way the study was run.”
Researchers behind ACTIV-6 hope to determine the effect of ivermectin on symptoms of COVID-19.
“The purpose of the ACTIV-6 trial is to look into repurposed medications and to see if there actually is a positive effect in treating the illness,” Sampson said. “What makes this study important is it’s doing well-designed research, looking at these medications that are popular in the news and actually seeing if there is good, reliable data that comes out that shows a positive effect.”
Participants in the trial can opt out of taking one of the drugs.
“You are able to still take part in the study if you’re eligible, and say ‘I don’t want to be a part of the ivermectin portion,’” Sampson said.
The ACTIV-6 study seeks to find treatments for COVID-19 symptoms because there are new and more transmissible variants and many people remain at risk for the illness.
Matthew Robinson, principal investigator on the study, said in a news release that studying these medications addresses a need.
“We are very pleased to be taking part in this important research project,” Robinson said. “There currently are no approved prescription medications that can be given easily at home to treat mild-to-moderate COVID early in its course to prevent worsening of symptoms and reduce the need for hospitalization.”
Those interested in participating in the study must be 30 years old or older, have tested positive for COVID-19 within the past 10 days and have at least two COVID-19 symptoms for seven days or less.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fatigue, fever, cough, difficulty breathing, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, body aches, chills, headache, sore throat, nasal symptoms and a new loss of sense of taste or smell.
ACTIV-6 expects to enroll 15,000 participants across the nation. You can find more information or enroll in the study through activ6study.org, or by calling 833-385-1880.