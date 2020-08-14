MU laid off an additional six employees this week, with financial difficulties persisting as the campus prepares to begin the fall semester Aug. 24.
The university has laid off 200 employees and furloughed 3,667 total, according to an MU site that tracks budgetary actions. Salary reductions, both mandatory and voluntary, total 2,381.
That site will no longer provide weekly updates, and will be updated if MU "takes additional significant budget actions," according to the site.
State budget cuts have cost MU about $35 million, and the four-campus University of Missouri System over $85 million since March.
Information used in the Friday update regarding MU layoffs, furloughs and salary cuts is current as of Wednesday, according to the site.
Because the numbers reflect only layoffs that have officially been recorded by MU’s human resources system, it is possible that additional layoffs have been made but not yet registered online.
Furloughs affect staff members and vary in length from one week to three months. Thirty-three employee contracts have not been renewed. Data on salary cuts, furloughs and layoffs is not broken down by college or department.