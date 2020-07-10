MU laid off 17 employees over the last two weeks, but the number of employees furloughed decreased during that time period.
As the UM System has faced over $85 million in total state budget cuts since March, the Columbia campus has laid off a total 165 employees, according to an MU site that tracks budgetary actions.
The total number of employees furloughed since June 26, when the site was last updated, is down 84 and stands at 2,927. Salary reductions, mandatory and voluntary, total 2,122.
MU is still evaluating whether to outsource roughly 250 custodial jobs to an outside vendor. On June 26, the university rejected bids to outsource about 30 landscaping positions.
Information used in the Friday update was current as of Wednesday. Because the numbers reflect only layoffs that have officially been recorded by MU’s human resources system, it is possible that additional layoffs have been made but not yet registered online. The website was not updated last Friday due to the July 4 holiday.
Furloughs affect staff members and vary in length. Thirty-three employee contracts have not been renewed. Data on salary cuts, furloughs and layoffs is not broken down by college or department.