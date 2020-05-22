MU laid off 17 employees and furloughed 154 more this past week, according to a Friday update of an MU website that tracks budgetary actions.
The number of layoffs includes some of the 29 people whose positions were eliminated last Friday across MU Health Care's hospitals and clinics. However, only those layoffs that have been entered into the Human Resources computer system make up the website total of 66 layoffs. The total number of layoffs at MU, planned or already in the system, stands at 78.
MU has furloughed 1,043 employees. Furloughs affect staff members and vary in length.
Meanwhile, about 1,000 MU employees were expected to return to campus by Friday as part of the "Show Me Renewal Plan" to reopen this summer, according to the update. This makes up less than 10% of the MU workforce.
The MU School of Health Professions also permanently shut down Adult Day Connection on Wednesday, an adult day care center that has operated for more than 25 years. It had been closed since March 18, but officials determined it would not be safe for its clients to reopen in light of the pandemic.
MU has made 1,038 total voluntary and mandatory salary cuts, according to the budget page, up 43 from last week. Those cuts total $3.93 million in savings.
Data on salary cuts, furloughs and layoffs is not broken down by college or department. Information used in the Friday update was current as of the previous Wednesday.
The website, launched three weeks ago, tracks personnel changes and other financial measures taken by MU during the pandemic. MU is working to fill a $17 million budget gap for fiscal 2020, which ends June 30, as a result of student refunds for the spring semester and Gov. Mike Parson withholding state funding.
MU fiscal officials are also preparing for about 12.5% in cuts for fiscal 2021. The UM System will be evaluating and adjusting budgets every quarter for the foreseeable future, UM Chief Financial Officer Ryan Rapp told the UM System Board of Curators on Tuesday.
Last week, MU announced 33 campus employees would not have their contracts renewed.
Earlier this month, MU formed a committee to make recommendations on which academic programs should be "modified, consolidated, suspended or discontinued." A hiring freeze is also in place.