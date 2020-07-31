MU laid off five employees and furloughed 10 this week as the university continues to face the pandemic summer's financial pressures.
The university has laid off 186 employees total and furloughed 3,644, according to an MU site that tracks budgetary actions. Salary reductions, both mandatory and voluntary, total 2,350, up four from last week.
The UM Board of Curators approved a new governance structure for the system this week that aims to make substantial administrative consolidations and cost savings, including merging the positions of system president and MU chancellor.
State budget cuts have cost MU about $35 million, and over $85 million for the entire University of Missouri System as of March.
Information used in the Friday update regarding MU layoffs, furloughs and salary cuts is current as of Wednesday, according to the site.
Because the numbers reflect only layoffs that have officially been recorded by MU’s human resources system, it is possible that additional layoffs have been made but not yet registered online.
Furloughs affect staff members and vary in length from one week to three months. Thirty-three employee contracts have not been renewed. Data on salary cuts, furloughs and layoffs is not broken down by college or department.