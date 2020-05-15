The MU virtual graduation ceremony began at 2 p.m. Friday with Mizzou band members playing Pomp & Circumstance and a welcoming video from campus leaders.
MU Interim Chancellor Mun Choi offered greetings from the Quad, followed by MU Provost Latha Ramchand and leaders from various student organizations.
"Some may have doubted you, you may have doubted yourself, but you also knew you were too legit to quit," Choi said in the video, wearing academic regalia. "Too legit to quit, because there's so much important work ahead."
Many of the speakers acknowledged the troubles the pandemic has brought to the now-graduates.
“In the last three months, life threw a curveball at you,” Ramchand said. “These were not problems that came out of a textbook, and there were no solutions in a solutions manual. These were real life challenges, and you handled them head on.”
In light of the delaying of MU's in-person commencement until an unspecified later date, a 24-hour virtual celebration was scheduled to honor the 6,013 graduating students in the meantime.
Much of the celebration will be a "social media blitz," as the commencement website says.
Following the opening welcome, MU schools, colleges, departments, programs and community members were scheduled to make posts to celebrate the class of 2020.
Also, community members were encouraged to post messages for graduates on the Virtual Guestbook.
The festivities will wrap up with a "closing moment" 2 p.m. Saturday, according to the website.
"Although this celebration is virtual, your accomplishments are real, and we're so proud of you," Choi said in the video.