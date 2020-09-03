MU leaders will meet with Gov. Mike Parson on Friday to request that the university become one of the state’s first sites for saliva-based COVID-19 testing, UM System President and MU Chancellor Mun Choi said Thursday as the virus continues to spread through the campus.
MU’s testing process and communication with the campus community — including messaging to undergraduate students and publicly available data — also came under scrutiny from MU’s Faculty Council in the body’s first meeting of the academic year.
Stevan Whitt, an infectious disease doctor at MU Health Care, said the university’s task force for testing, contact tracing and quarantining determined early on that mass testing would not prevent the spread of the virus. Instead, MU would opt to emphasize behavioral prevention — such as social distancing and mandated face coverings — while testing symptomatic members of the community.
“If we had perfect testing, it would make sense, but it doesn’t,” Whitt said. “The best methodology is 100% infection control all the time.”
Some universities chose to perform mass testing prior to or immediately following students’ arrival on campus this fall. Choi pushed back on that decision, saying that testing could “give a false sense of security,” and disagreed with a characterization of MU’s testing process as “minimal.”
“Those who need to be tested are being tested,” Choi said. “We have been very proactive in this regard, and been very prudent about testing symptomatic cases.”
Some students have disagreed with that assessment, citing MU’s requirement to present a doctor’s referral in order to be tested at one of the university’s sites as an obstacle. Scott Henderson, assistant director for medical services at MU Health Care, defended the screening requirement as necessary in order to prevent potential testing shortages.
The leaders also affirmed that MU Health Care still has “plenty of capacity” in the case of increased hospitalizations. The primary issue for the hospital in earlier months, Whitt said, was the supply of personal protection equipment. The hospital now uses “different PPE methodology” than it did back in March, and will now re-process and sterilize equipment that was previously discarded.
Though Whitt cited saliva-based tests as generally “ineffective,” Choi said the recently-approved saliva test developed by Washington University in St. Louis could come to MU.
Faculty called for more transparency in how MU was releasing and monitoring data related to the spread of the virus. One submitted question asked to provide information about total tests administered, and another asked leaders to specify which factors and numbers play into decision-making.
Choi re-emphasized MU’s relationship and dynamic with Boone County’s health department and how a variety of factors will influence any future decisions, but leadership did not indicate that more data would be made available on the MU dashboard.
But any future decisions to transition campus online would not be as drastic as back in March, MU Provost Latha Ramchand said, when classes quickly pivoted to entirely virtual. The university is considering a number of options, she said, citing the desire to not impact students with in-person clinical coursework.
Choi also clarified the university’s messaging to undergraduate students that stated young people were in less danger from COVID-19 infection.
“We don’t want anyone to get COVID-19,” he said. “Those that do get COVID, statistically they do recover at a very high rate, but that’s not meant to say that we should all be careless and get COVID.”
As of 1:30 p.m. Thursday, MU has reported 762 total student cases since Aug. 19, 516 of which are currently active and 246 of which are recovered.
MUPD investigation
MU’s Faculty Council also approved a resolution Thursday to launch an independent investigation into MU police’s encounter with a KBIA reporter this summer.
The resolution, which received 14 votes in favor, seven against and eight abstaining, calls for more information into a June incident in which officers visited the home of Sebastián Martínez Valdivia, who also serves as an adjunct instructor for the MU School of Journalism. Police cited his posts on Twitter regarding the Thomas Jefferson statue as “suspicious.”
Members of the council’s executive committee held a preliminary meeting with interim MU Police Chief Brian Weimer on Aug. 10, according to Rebecca Graves, chair of the council’s inclusion, diversity and equity committee.
Police identified approximately 40 possible individuals in connection with the spray-painting of “SAY HER NAME SALLY HEMINGS” near the statue in June, Graves said. Officers used both images from surveillance video and social media posts to determine possible individuals, who Weimer repeatedly stated were not “suspects.”
In that meeting, Weimer also emphasized that police did not identify or review social media posts strictly because they framed MU in a negative light, but because they were related to the spray-painted message, Graves said. Weimer said MU police have not been asked to and do not investigate criticisms of the university.