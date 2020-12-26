More than 90 MU nursing students volunteered to work over winter break as COVID-19 cases fill up hospital beds across Missouri.
At a meeting in early December, all nursing students in attendance said they were willing to give up their winter breaks to supplement nursing staff at MU Health.
In an MU Extension news release, Robin Harris, associate dean for academic affairs for the MU Sinclair School of Nursing, said the nursing staff is stretched thin as COVID-19 cases increase.
Students will help on general care units at a time of "critical staffing shortages" at MU Health, according to the news release.
"We have these students who want to learn, want to contribute, want to serve their community during a pandemic," said Mary Beck, MU Health Care chief nursing officer. "They understand this could be their neighbor, their family, their friend. When this is done, they will be able to say, 'I served, I made a difference.'"
The opportunity provides nursing students with an opportunity to build clinical skills while also relieving nursing staff at MU Health Care.