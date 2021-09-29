After testing positive for COVID-19, an MU professor located and identified the delta variant within his own body.
Kamlendra Singh teaches at the MU College of Veterinary Medicine and Bond Life Sciences Center. He was traveling back to Boone County from India when he first recognized symptoms of COVID-19.
Singh worked with a team in order to confirm the presence of the delta and delta plus mutations. Members of the team had varying degrees of experience in the field of biology.
MU's Bond Life Sciences Center was recently involved in funding the publication of an analysis. The article focused specifically on the delta and delta plus variants.
The delta variant is the subject of much curiosity within the medical community. It has proven to be particularly resistant to COVID vaccines.