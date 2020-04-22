MU plans to return to in-person classes for the fall semester, UM System President and MU Interim Chancellor Mun Choi reiterated Wednesday in an email.
Campus buildings and offices are being disinfected and plans are being made for the return to campus in fall, the email said. Summer classes will remain remote.
"In consultation with public health officials and Mizzou's own health care experts, we are developing plans for our return to campus within a 'new normal' that we expect will be necessary," the email said.
The university plans on allowing staff and faculty to return to campus in phases once the pandemic begins to decline, according to the email.
New social distancing procedures are also being developed, the email said, which could impact how classes, meetings and research are conducted.
The Wednesday email falls in line with other communication from Choi about plans to return to in-person instruction in the fall.
In an April 15 virtual town hall meeting, Choi said the enrollment management team has been encouraging students who applied to MU, but chose not to attend, to enroll in fall classes.
"We need to ensure that they get a strong sense that the university will be open in the fall as well as the fact that we are taking measures now to make that in-classroom, in-person experience as safe as possible,” Choi said in the town hall.
In an April 9 virtual UM Board of Curators meeting, Choi said in-person classes are expected to resume systemwide in the fall.
“Now there may be some situations where students who are international students may not be able to arrive in time, because of visa issues,” Choi said in the April 9 meeting. “So we are prepared for contingency of delivering some of our courses, in addition to what we normally deliver, through remote learning.”
In-person classes are set to resume Aug. 23, the date that fall semester begins.