MU plans to return to in-person classes for the fall semester, UM System President and MU Interim Chancellor Mun Choi reiterated Wednesday in an email. 

Campus buildings and offices are being disinfected and plans are being made for the return to campus in fall, the email said. Summer classes will remain remote.

"In consultation with public health officials and Mizzou's own health care experts, we are developing plans for our return to campus within a 'new normal' that we expect will be necessary," the email said. 

The university plans on allowing staff and faculty to return to campus in phases once the pandemic begins to decline, according to the email.

New social distancing procedures are also being developed, the email said, which could impact how classes, meetings and research are conducted.

The Wednesday email falls in line with other communication from Choi about plans to return to in-person instruction in the fall.

In an April 15 virtual town hall meeting, Choi said the enrollment management team has been encouraging students who applied to MU, but chose not to attend, to enroll in fall classes. 

"We need to ensure that they get a strong sense that the university will be open in the fall as well as the fact that we are taking measures now to make that in-classroom, in-person experience as safe as possible,” Choi said in the town hall.

In an April 9 virtual UM Board of Curators meeting, Choi said in-person classes are expected to resume systemwide in the fall. 

“Now there may be some situations where students who are international students may not be able to arrive in time, because of visa issues,” Choi said in the April 9 meeting. “So we are prepared for contingency of delivering some of our courses, in addition to what we normally deliver, through remote learning.”

In-person classes are set to resume Aug. 23, the date that fall semester begins.

For more COVID-19 related news, see our section dedicated to COVID-19 updates.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Education reporter, spring 2020 Studying photojournalism Reach me at ejrxch@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • Hi! I am an Assistant City Editor for the education beat, which means I help with breaking news and all things K-12 or higher education. Any tips or story ideas can be sent to me at hlht46@mail.missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

  • Elizabeth Brixey is a city editor at the Columbia Missourian. She oversees coverage of education. She can be reached at (573) 882-2632 and brixeye@missouri.edu.

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.