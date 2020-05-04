MU researcher Dr. Kamlendra Singh, with the help of his research team at the Bond Life Sciences Center, has found that four antiviral drugs can inhibit the replication of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
Singh and his team examined whether 5-fluorouracil, ribavirin, favipiravir and remdesivir are helpful in treating COVID-19. He ultimately found that they all block the virus’s RNA proteins from making copies of the virus.
In a telephone interview, Singh said he has been studying coronaviruses for the last 10 years. In February, he began examining existing drugs as the COVID-19 situation became increasingly threatening.
“I needed the structure of a protein called RNA polymerase,” Singh said. “At the time, the structure wasn't known, so the first thing I had to do was build a structure to see where these drugs can bind.”
After building the protein structure, Singh said he assessed what antiviral drugs already exist and whether they could serve as potential treatments.
From there, he used computer-aided drug design to see if the drugs could bind at the active site of the protein and block its replication. Once a virus enters the body, it begins to make copies of itself and take over cells. That replication is what ultimately leads to disease.
The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 can develop resistance to such drugs, so Singh plans on doing further lab testing to see how potent the drugs are and how they react to the virus’s RNA polymerase.
He said his team is also discovering new drug-like compounds that can inhibit the COVID-19 RNA polymerase.
Singh is thankful for the support from his colleagues at MU and his bosses at the Bond Life Sciences Center. In the end, he said, finding a potential treatment for COVID-19 was all about teamwork.
“I am excited about it. Really excited,” Singh said. “I feel like I'm doing my part to help the community.”