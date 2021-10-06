Researchers at MU are participating in a clinical study to assess the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines for children.
The Moderna KidCOVE Study is focused on children ages 6 months to 12 years.
“A vaccine that prevents COVID-19 disease in children would be a key tool to help in our effort to end this pandemic,” said principal investigator and pediatric infectious disease specialist Christelle Ilboudo in a news release. “We are very pleased to be part of this effort.”
Children ages 12 and under who cannot receive a vaccine are more likely to contract COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC has also reported COVID-19 is responsible for the deaths of 645 children in the U.S.
According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, over 11% of COVID-19 cases in Missouri are among children.
Researchers at MU have been able to reach those 6 to 12 years old, but they continue to look for kids 6 months to 6 years.
The study involves virtual calls and clinical visits. The children will get either the study vaccine or a placebo. Two injections will be given 28 days apart, and the children will be observed for approximately 14 months.
Children who participate in the study must be in good health. Two weeks prior to receiving the first dose, they cannot have tested positive for COVID-19 or have been exposed to anyone who has tested positive.
The results of the Moderna KidCOVE Study will inform the progression of vaccines for children worldwide, researchers said.
For further information, visit KidCOVEStudy.com. Those interested in having their children participate in the study can email musomerekidcove@missouri.edu or call (573) 882-4894.