Researchers at the University of Missouri School of Medicine are looking for volunteers to find out how long COVID-19 protection from the vaccines lasts.
Mark Daniels, an associate professor of surgery and microbiology and the primary investigator in the study, is hoping to enroll 500 peoplewho have either have received a COVID-19 vaccination or who plan to become vaccinated soon.
Daniels and his team will analyze the presence of antibodies in the blood to study both the nature of the antibody response and the cellular immune response, according to an MU School of Medicine news release.
The goal of the study is to be able to find out how long protection lasts and how vaccination immunity differs from natural immunity, according to the news release.
"Given the recent outbreaks of mutant strains of virus across the world, we expect these findings will help determine the most effective vaccine to deploy as we continue fighting the pandemic," Daniels said in the news release.
Those who are eligible and interested in participating can email mucovid19vaccinestudy@missouri.edu. Participants will also receive a gift card for their help.
