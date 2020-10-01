Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, health professionals have struggled with both a lack of firm information and rampant misinformation about the virus.
One such piece of information concerned whether people taking HIV medication might have some protection from COVID-19.
An MU study is looking at the susceptibility of HIV patients to COVID-19 and how they fare when they become infected. The study has found that patients taking HIV medication are not protected from the virus and are as susceptible to COVID-19 as anyone in the general public.
According to the results of the study recently published in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases, HIV patients may actually be at greater risk for hospitalization or death due to COVID-19 if their immune system is lowered due to other chronic conditions, such as lung disease or hypertension.
“When (the pandemic) all started in China, they tried several medications,” said Dima Dandachi, HIV researcher and assistant professor of clinical medicine at MU. “One of them was actually an HIV medication, and they tried to see whether it worked for coronavirus, for treatment for coronavirus.”
Dandachi said that because there were so few HIV patients in China contracting the virus, people began to assume that patients on HIV medication were immune to the virus.
However, once the pandemic reached the U.S., reports began to show that the HIV medication was not working as a treatment for COVID-19.
As Dandachi’s patients started asking questions about the virus, she turned to research for the answer.
“My patients started calling me and asking, ‘What should we do?’” Dandachi said. “They were concerned and there was so much conflicting information right at the beginning.”
With a clear lack of research in this area, Dandachi started doing the paperwork and identifying possible collaborators. Unlike some clinical research, the study had a deadline and needed to be completed while the results were still useful and relevant to the pandemic. Because of Dandachi’s quick action, the first patient was enrolled in the study by April.
According to the study, as long as patients are taking their medicine and the medication is working to suppress HIV and strengthen their immune system, HIV patients have similar outcomes to the general public who contract COVID-19, Dandachi said.
“What this study shows is that patients with HIV probably do not have high risk but do not have also a lower risk,” Dandachi said. “So they are the same as anyone else, except people who have low immune systems.”
For people with HIV, Dandachi recommends they follow the necessary COVID-19 precautions, such as wearing a mask, washing their hands and social distancing, as well as making sure they continue to take their medication and visit their providers for regular checkups.
For now, Dandachi is continuing to study the outcomes of patients with HIV who contract COVID-19, expecting an increase in cases during flu season. She is also advocating for HIV patients to be included in future vaccine trials.
“That’s a big thing,” Dandachi said. “Usually these patients with HIV are excluded from clinical trials, including vaccine trials. And without having these patients included in a clinical trial, we don’t know if it’s going to work on them or not.”