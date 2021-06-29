The MU School of Medicine is searching for pregnant and postpartum women between the ages of 18 and 50 for a study on the impact of the COVID-19 vaccine on mothers and newborns.
Participants should be pregnant women who intend to breastfeed their newborns and women who have already given birth in the last three months. The women must have received the vaccine during pregnancy or plan to receive it within three months after.
The study will examine the post-vaccine immune response in the mothers' blood, antibodies in breast milk and antibody levels in the infants.
Researchers will gather blood samples and breast milk over the course of 12 months. They will also take blood samples from infants starting at two weeks after birth to compare their antibodies to that of their mother’s blood and breast milk.
Those who participate in the study are offered $20 for each sample provided, up to a maximum of $540.
People interested in participating in this study sign up on the MU Health Care website.