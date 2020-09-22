Active COVID-19 cases on MU’s campus have declined by 81% since Sept. 5, Christian Basi, director of media relations at MU, said Tuesday in an email.
As of noon Tuesday, MU’s tracker shows 124 active student cases, making up 0.5% of the student body.
Last week, there was a 41.5% decrease in active COVID-19 cases in Boone County, according to a previous Missourian report.
Currently, only 24 students who have tested positive for the virus are isolating in university-supported facilities, Basi said.
Another 46 students, who were considered to have been close contacts of infected students but have not tested positive for the virus, are quarantining, Basi said.
At this time, no students are hospitalized, and self-reported cases among faculty and staff remain low, Basi said, adding that all contact tracing and case investigations are up to date.
The university reports having no evidence to suggest the virus is spreading in classrooms or during other day-to-day operations, Basi said.
MU Health Care recently closed one of its testing centers near the Mizzou softball stadium due to a decline in the demand for testing, leaving Mizzou North as the only available university testing site, according to a previous Missourian report.