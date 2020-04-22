MU will hold a 24-hour virtual celebration of the 2020 graduating class starting 2 p.m. May 15, according to an email sent Wednesday.
Details about what the digital celebration will entail are yet to be finalized, but the date is set. The celebration will be held on the scheduled graduation weekend, from 2 p.m. May 15 through 2 p.m. May 16.
"Join family, friends, faculty, fellow Tigers, MU alumni, university supporters in a 24-hour social media blitz of well wishes, video messages and celebration for the class of 2020," the email said.
The celebration will involve all schools and colleges at the university and will take place across all MU social media channels.
"Nothing will stop Mizzou from celebrating our graduates," MU's commencement website said. More information will be posted on that site as details are finalized.
All graduates will be invited to an in-person commencement at a later date. Details about the in-person commencement will be shared as they are known, the email said.