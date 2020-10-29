The MU Student Center will become the next health monitoring station starting Nov. 2, according to a Show Me Mizzou email sent out Thursday morning. Anyone entering the building will have to show MU personnel their #CampusClear app or undergo a manual screening.
The #CampusClear app is part of MU's efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19, introduced to the MU community in August through a campus email from UM System President and MU Chancellor Mun Choi.
The app serves as a daily symptom checker for university community members. People who do not check the option in the app indicating no symptoms will not be able to enter MU facilities. Besides the student center, health monitoring checks are occurring at the MizzouRec and Ellis Library, according to previous Missourian coverage.
The university also plans to introduce more health monitoring stations in the coming weeks, according to the email.