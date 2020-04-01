MU students were advised to take the COVID-19 pandemic seriously but not to panic in a virtual town hall Wednesday evening.
The webinar, hosted by the president-elect of the Boone County Medical Society and MU Health Care physician Albert Hsu, clarified statistics on the disease and encouraged young people to help as much as they could without violating the guidelines of social distancing.
Probably versus possibly
Hsu said that people in the MU student community are "probably not going to die from the disease," but it is possible that they could become severely ill. He explained that more young people are falling critically ill with COVID-19 in the United States than in China, although most young people do survive.
He also said the people who are most at risk for contracting and dying from the disease are those with preexisting conditions and the elderly.
"For a lot of this audience, that's a lot of your parents and grandparents," Hsu said. "But, it is also some of your friends who might have diabetes or survived a childhood cancer."
As far as Missouri's fate in the pandemic, Hsu said that although Missouri is behind the rest of the country in the number of cases, people should be prepared for the situation to escalate.
"Unfortunately, according to these websites, the worst is yet to come," Hsu said. "We think it is coming to Missouri."
Hsu advised students to take social distancing measures seriously, as it is one of the best ways to flatten the epidemic curve and lower the chance of overwhelming our healthcare system.
"It will not be over in a matter of days, but weeks to months," Hsu said. "Encouraging social distancing is to protect our elderly, healthcare workers and first responders who are out there protecting you. Please help protect us."
How you can help
Hsu also encouraged students to get involved in volunteering while following CDC recommendations in order to help the Columbia community and the country at large.
He advised that students shelter-in-place, even if it is not mandated by the state, for the sake of reducing the spread of the disease. He also clarified what shelter-in-place actually means, as it is a legal mandate where social distancing is a voluntary course of action.
"One idea is that social distancing is like saying don't go to the bar, you probably shouldn't do this," Hsu said. "In contrast, shelter-at-home is a legal order where they close the bar and ban groups of people of 10 or more."
He also encouraged that students get involved in volunteering through the CoMoHelps website, as well as organize groups with other students and faculty members in their respective schools.
He also noted that many of the American Red Cross' blood drives were canceled and highly recommended that students investigate ways to give blood while following social distancing practices.
He advised students to "not let their academic career be a casualty" of the pandemic and to prioritize their scholastic obligations, but to also be aware that this disease is serious and to treat it as such.
"Listen to your mother. Wash your hands. Don't do stupid stuff," he said.
The Boone County Medical Society plans to upload the a full recording of the seminar to its website.