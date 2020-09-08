MU updated its Show Me Renewal plan Tuesday to reflect new guidelines for face coverings on campus.
Under the revised policy, people on campus must now wear a facial covering outside at all times, even when by themselves. Those hanging out in groups outside must wear face coverings, even if they live together or are relatives.
People exercising outdoors alone are not required to wear a mask.
The update now specifies how a facial covering should be worn in compliance with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: over both the nose and mouth. People can remove face coverings when eating or drinking outdoors, but they must go back on as soon as they are finished.
MU also follows the CDC guidelines for social distancing, which encourages people to remain six feet apart.
Additionally, MU has updated the requirements for wearing facial coverings indoors. Although it is acceptable to not wear a mask while working alone in a private office with the door shut, facial coverings must be worn during in-person meetings.
If sharing an office space, a facial covering must be worn by everyone in the vicinity, whether they are six feet apart or not. The coverings must also remain on while working behind plexiglass or some other form of barrier.
Shortly after the website was updated, UM System President and Interim MU Chancellor Mun Choi sent out a campus email detailing the new requirements. Like the website, the email states MU Health Care employees as well as other university divisions can use more restrictive practices for their work spaces at their discretion.
The latest update follows one from Aug. 27, which changed the requirements for facial coverings. As with the last update, failure to comply with the new guidelines may result in suspension for students and disciplinary action for faculty and staff.
The facial covering guidelines are in compliance with the city of Columbia's mask ordinance, which states everyone age 10 and older must wear a mask within city limits when they are in public or in private gatherings with people from outside their household. It does not, however, require that people wear masks outdoors or when they are more than 6 feet away from others.