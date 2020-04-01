MU students are invited to participate in the first of an anticipated series of webinars about COVID-19 and ways they can help the local community cope with the outbreak.
The first web seminar will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday and pre-registration is required. You can register for the seminar here.
Called the Mizzou Student Community Town Hall on COVID-19: How You Can Help, the webinar is a joint effort by MU and Boone County to provide MU students a way to keep themselves updated on COVID-19 in Boone County.
Through a series of web seminars, the town hall seeks to educate students on how they can protect their health amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and how to help the communities in Boone County that have been affected by COVID-19.
Dr. Albert Hsu, a physician at MU Health Care and incoming president of the Boone County Medical Society, will host the web seminars in conjunction with Jonathan Stemmle, faculty group chair of strategic communication at MU.
The web seminars will be conducted through Zoom and will continue as long as necessary, according to a news release.