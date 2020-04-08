Summer Welcome, MU's orientation program for incoming freshmen and transfer students, will be modified to operate virtually this summer, according to a Wednesday email sent by the Office of New Student Programs.
Dates of the program's two-day sessions throughout the summer, for which thousands of incoming students signed up, will remain the same, according to the email sent to parents who had signed up for Summer Welcome sessions.
The first day will be dedicated to "divisional orientation," focused on the incoming student's degree program. The second day will feature a meeting with the student's academic adviser to sign up for classes.
Summer Welcome, which is held throughout June and July, provides informational sessions for incoming first-year and transfer students as well as parents and guardians. It allows students to tour the campus, familiarize themselves with their degree programs, take required placement exams and register for classes with their academic advisers.
The Office of New Student Program will send informational emails with "helpful information about life at Mizzou," the email said.
The office is providing refunds to those who purchased guest meal plans or overnight accommodations, according to the email.
The programming change is the latest in a slew of cancellations and remote operations for MU in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The rest of the spring semester's coursework is operating online, and summer classes will also be held remotely, MU announced Monday. The Columbia campus is operating remotely, and most employees will continue working off-site indefinitely.