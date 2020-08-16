Volunteers worked to make 50,000 renewal kits for students, faculty and staff.

The kit is designed to curb the spread of the virus within the campus community.

"Just some things to get the campus used to and comfortable with using these items and creating a culture of mask wearing," said Dale Sanders, director of MU stores.

The hashtag #maskupmizzou is being used on social media to remind people about wearing their masks.

The kit includes different materials that people can use, including:

  • Two masks.
  • Hand sanitizer.
  • Wipes.
  • Literature about COVID-19 and how to keep yourself safe.

Sanders is coordinating with different departments to be able to get these kits to everyone by the time classes start.

"We are trying to find every channel to get these out there and get one to every person," said Sanders.

Students, faculty and staff also are required complete an online COVID-19 training before classes start Aug. 24.

For more COVID-19 related news, see our section dedicated to COVID-19 updates.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.