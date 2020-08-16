Volunteers worked to make 50,000 renewal kits for students, faculty and staff.
The kit is designed to curb the spread of the virus within the campus community.
"Just some things to get the campus used to and comfortable with using these items and creating a culture of mask wearing," said Dale Sanders, director of MU stores.
The hashtag #maskupmizzou is being used on social media to remind people about wearing their masks.
The kit includes different materials that people can use, including:
- Two masks.
- Hand sanitizer.
- Wipes.
- Literature about COVID-19 and how to keep yourself safe.
Sanders is coordinating with different departments to be able to get these kits to everyone by the time classes start.
"We are trying to find every channel to get these out there and get one to every person," said Sanders.
Students, faculty and staff also are required complete an online COVID-19 training before classes start Aug. 24.