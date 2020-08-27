MU postponed its fall semester Family Weekend on Thursday, citing the event’s conflict with university health and safety procedures.

Leaders are “cautiously optimistic” the event could be rescheduled for the spring, MU Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Bill Stackman said in a campus email Thursday.

“Please understand that this was not an easy decision to make, but we need to do all we can to protect you, your families and all members of the Mizzou community,” Stackman said.

MU has implemented a number of guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on campus, including a limit of 20 people at in-person events and limited travel. As of Wednesday, MU has reported 228 active student cases.

“I’m sorry I don’t have better news for you at this time,” Stackman said. “Please hang in there and remember: It’s on all of us working together to slow the spread of the virus.”

In the campus email, Stackman included a list of resources for students to utilize “during these stressful and anxiety-inducing times,” including the MU Counseling Center, the Wellness Resource Center, the mental health app Sanvello and TigerX group fitness classes available at MizzouRec.

University Club closing

The University Club & Catering at MU is closing Sept. 18 after almost 20 years. A campus email Thursday cited revenue lost during the pandemic and MU’s overall budgetary pressures.

Full- and part-time staff will be given priority for open positions in Campus Dining Services, according to the email from Vice Chancellor for Operations Gary Ward and Campus Dining Services Director Nancy Monteer.

The current University Club in Reynolds Alumni Center opened Feb. 1, 1992, and was used by faculty, staff and others for social, educational, philanthropic and recruitment events.

STRIPES ride service stopping for now

STRIPES, MU’s student-run safe-ride program, announced on Twitter it is pausing operations starting Thursday because of COVID-19 concerns. The program acknowledged operating right now may pose a health risk to volunteers and patrons.

Since 2001, STRIPES has provided free rides home to MU students and their guests Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights during the fall and spring semesters.

The group’s executive board will continue to monitor Columbia’s safety guidelines and recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to determine the status of future operations..

For more COVID-19 related news, see our section dedicated to COVID-19 updates.

