A virtual town hall meeting was held Thursday evening by the NAACP to address COVID-19 in Missouri Department of Corrections facilities.
According to a news release, the NAACP and several other organizations drafted and sent a letter to Gov. Mike Parson in August to request that a mandatory mask policy be implemented at the prisons in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by infected staff. Their concern was that asymptomatic workers would be bringing in the virus and further spreading it. The department has since mandated masks.
On Nov. 4, the department reported 10 inmate deaths and two staff deaths from COVID-19. As of Thursday, it reports 45 deaths of those incarcerated and six staff deaths.
Hosted by Nimrod Chapel Jr. of the NAACP, several people asked for updates on how case numbers are in the facilities. Anne Precythe, director of the DOC, said that there are currently six active staff cases across various Department of Corrections facilities and 25 active inmate cases.
"We are now at an all-time low," Precythe said about the current active case numbers.
As far as testing goes, there have been 88,080 tests across the facilities, according to the the department’s COVID-19 updates.
Matt Sturm, deputy director of corrections, also said that the Corrections Department has implemented numerous strategies to help limit cases within its facilities. Viral containment plans were said to have been created early on for the facilities along with isolation places for quarantine, rigorous contact tracing including video tracing, wastewater testing, mass testing and sample testing.
While masks are mandated in all Department of Corrections facilities, some at the meeting said the rule is not enforced. Staff who refuse to wear a mask are not terminated because of staffing shortages in the department, Precythe said.
"I didn’t see a single correctional officer wearing a mask in the entire facility," said Amy Breihan, co-director of the MacArthur Justice Center. "There seems to be at times discrepancies in what the Department of Corrections is saying and what they are actually doing."