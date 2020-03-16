The National Association for Intercollegiate Athletics will not count the 2020 spring season as a year of eligibility for spring athletes after they canceled the season Monday.
Columbia College men’s and women’s golf, lacrosse, softball, baseball and men’s and women’s track are the sports impacted by the new policy. Stephens College only has its softball team in the spring.
“Some of them are absolutely ecstatic and are like, ‘yes, I’m gonna play another year for sure,’” Columbia College softball coach Wendy Spratt said. “Other ones are like ‘can I wait and see?’”
The American Midwest Conference already announced that it would end all intercollegiate activities and championships for the academic year Friday.
Spratt delivered the news to her team in a meeting that day and she was grateful that she was there to help comfort and guide them through this process.
“It was one of the hardest meetings I’ve ever had,” Spratt said. “They were all very disappointed. We had a great season up to this point. It was very, very, very difficult to deliver that news to them and for them to receive it as well.”
While some Cougars might use that added year of eligibility, Spratt said that her seniors all have jobs lined up and that it is doubtful that they return because they are ready to begin their next phase of life.
“I’m very proud of my team for the way that they handled it, the way they digested it and the way they are looking forward to the next phase of their life,” Spratt said. “They definitely understand the greater good of the health of the nation.”