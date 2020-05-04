Columbia's Neighborhood Services received at least 72 complaints about violations to the stay-at-home order between March 25 and April 15.
The stay-at-home order began March 25 and ended Monday. It required all non-essential businesses to close and asked everyone to stay home as much as possible.
Car dealerships were the most repeat offenders of the order, city records show.
The order was enforced on a complaint-based system, and city employees investigated complaints and educated violators.
Neighborhood Services Manager Leigh Kottwitz said the number reported did not reflect the total number of calls or complaints made to the city. The Missourian previously reported that the city received nearly 80 calls in the first two days of the order.
"There were additional calls to the contact center that may have been handled by other departments or were not actionable. Some of the requests in our system reflected multiple complaints as well," she said in an email. "There are a lot of moving parts in this process."
Of the 72 complaints recorded by Neighborhood Services, seven were found to be in violation and escalated to the county health director, 18 were resolved voluntarily, seven were in progress of being investigated, five were closed (case reached a dead end), five were closed with requests forwarded, 26 were found to be unfounded, three appeals were requested and one was an error, according to the department's spreadsheet.
Kottwitz said she wasn't aware of any complaints resulting in fines. The city's first line of defense was education.
Five of the seven violations that were escalated were about car sales, including Joe Machens Toyota, Joe Machens Hyundai and Harley Davidson.
One complaint about Joe Machens was listed as unfounded. Another about Joe Machens Pre-Owned Supercenter was in progress on Monday.
While dealerships could sell cars under the order, they could not have their sales floors open or do test drives.
Public Health and Human Services Director Stephanie Browning mentioned having trouble with auto dealerships at the April 6 City Council meeting.
"We are having to work with car dealerships who want to keep their sales floors open," she said then.
As of Monday, dealerships were allowed to reopen their sales floors and begin test driving again, though they must follow the CDC's guidelines for disinfecting cars as laid out in the city's guidance for businesses.