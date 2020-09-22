Over the last week, three new features have been added to the Health Department’s COVID-19 information hub, funded in part by the CARES Act.
The public can now see the breakdown of active cases by zip code, the active case rate by school district and the total number of cases for each age between 6 and 90.
The school district feature took slightly more than two weeks for one full-time Public Health and Human Services Department employee to develop. Health Department Assistant Director Scott Clardy noted that the employee’s position was funded entirely by CARES Act dollars.
“We’re fortunate we’ve got some people who we’ve actually been able to hire as temporary staff with our CARES dollars that are just dynamite,” Clardy said.
In addition to displaying the district case rate, the hub also shows the school-age case rate and the number of new cases under the age of 18 in the past two weeks for each school district.
School district officials requested the breakdown, Clardy said.
Previously, case rates have been broken down by age group. The new feature displays cases by age for each diagnosed person between the ages of 6 and 90.
“The more data and more information that a person has, the better their ability to make decisions as they see fit,” Clardy said.
According to analytics provided by the Health Department, the web browser version information hub was visited 2,159 times Monday, up from 1,351 Sunday.