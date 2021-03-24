Missourians now have access to a transportation guide meant to address and eliminate barriers to COVID-19 vaccinations, according to a news release from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
The guide, coined "Get a Ride," is accessible through the state's vaccine website and is a product of the joint effort between the DHSS and the Missouri Advisory Committee on Equitable COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution.
Since the start of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, Missouri residents have expressed concern that the vaccine doses are not being distributed where they are needed most. A March 11 analysis by the Missourian compared the number of vaccines distributed to the number of COVID-19 cases in each county. Rural counties like McDonald, Newton, Pulaski, Jasper, Lincoln, Ozark, Reynolds and Pemiscot ranked particularly poorly. Urban areas like St. Louis city also struggled.
Wednesday's release said the guide would allow rural, suburban and urban communities in Missouri greater access to free and low-cost transportation to vaccination sites.
"The goal of 'Get a Ride' is to provide a comprehensive resource for Missourians to access free transportations in your local community to receive your COVID-19 vaccine,” Sara Hart Weir, co-chair of Missouri Advisory Committee on Equitable COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution, said in the release.
"Get a Ride" connects residents to the following statewide services:
- MO Rides, which connects individuals in need of vaccination transportation with providers.
- The Medicaid Non-Emergency Medical Transportation program, which provides transportation to eligible MO HealthNet Division health plan participants.
- Missouri’s Area Agencies on Aging, which provides vaccination transportation to Missourians older than 60.
- The Missouri Rural Health Association, which assists members with transportation costs.
- Medical Transportation Management, Inc., which provides vaccination transportation to Medicaid beneficiaries.