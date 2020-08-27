The recent rise in COVID-19 cases in Boone County is prompting a new set of health orders for dealing with the pandemic that will be announced during a community briefing at 9 a.m. Friday.
The new orders will go into effect at the time of Friday’s announcement. Scott Clardy, assistant director of the Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services, said officials were still working to draft the rules Thursday afternoon.
Health Department Director Stephanie Browning will speak at the briefing, along with Boone County Presiding Commissioner Dan Atwill and representatives of higher education institutions.
The briefing will be held in the Council Chambers at the Daniel Boone City Building, 701 E. Broadway. Social distancing measures will be in place. Masks are required.
The briefing will be live-streamed for the public on the city's website and will begin five minutes before 9 a.m. It also will be broadcast live on Spectrum 992, Mediacom 80 and CenturyLink 96.
The number of positive coronavirus cases has spiked significantly in recent days. The city of Columbia reported Thursday that there were 83 new cases, the second-most recorded in a single day since the pandemic began. The highest number of cases had been reported the day before, with 87 new cases.
There had been 471 new cases in the past week as of Thursday evening.
The cumulative number of positive cases for Boone County stood at 2,235, of which 502 were active Thursday evening. There had been seven deaths. Of the total cases, 801, or 35.8%, have been among people ages 18 to 22.
Health orders announced on Aug. 6 are set to expire at midnight Monday. Those primarily imposed new restrictions on bars and restaurants.