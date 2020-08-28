Bars and restaurants must stop serving alcohol at 9 p.m. and close by 10 p.m. under new Columbia and Boone County health orders announced Friday morning. The directives, intended to combat the sharp rise in COVID-19 cases, take effect at noon.
The order also restricts gatherings to no more than 20 people unless plans for larger groups are submitted to the Columbia/Boone County Department of Health and Human Services for review and approval.
Health Director Stephanie Browning announced the directives, which she said are the result of an "exponential" increase in COVID-19 cases in the county. She said the positivity rate for those tested over the past week was 44.6%, which is "evidence of widespread community transmission."
The county broke its record of new cases Wednesday, with 87. Thursday, it announced 83 new cases, bringing the week's running total to 471.
The new orders will remain in effect through midnight Sept. 17 but can be extended or rescinded. It does allow bars and restaurants to provide curbside pickup of food orders after 10 p.m.
The orders also require entertainment venues to close at 10 p.m. and stop serving alcohol at 9 p.m.
Browning said the spike in positive cases is largely due to young people gathering and ignoring social distancing guidelines and the city's mask ordinance.
"What we're seeing in our violations is they're coming late at night. Big groups are gathering, they're not wearing masks, they're not socially distancing," Browning said. "We're trying to keep things open and trying to keep it at a manageable hour."
The 9 p.m. cutoff for alcohol will give restaurant and bar patrons enough time to order and drink their last drinks before leaving at 10. Browning said officials will be able to drive around the county and spot businesses that do not comply.
Any large group gathering or event held at a business or institution open to the public is limited to 50% occupancy or 100 people, whichever is less, under the new order. That includes events at hotels, conference/event centers and places of worship.
"All business establishments are strongly encouraged to operate at a capacity less than otherwise permitted to allow for more distancing within the establishment," the order reads. "Businesses are also encouraged to provide services remotely or in a manner maximizing social distancing such as curbside, pickup, delivery, etc."
The previous health order, announced Aug. 6, specified restrictions about mask-wearing and social distancing in bars and restaurants. It was set to expire Monday at midnight.
The county has had a total of 2,235 cases since March, 502 of which were active as of Thursday evening. People ages 18 to 22 account for 801, or 35.8%, of the total cases.
MU has reported 263 student cases since Aug. 19, about a week after students began moving in.
The number of cases in the 18-to-22 age bracket increased over 220% in the seven days ending on Thursday compared to the previous week, the Health Department said in a news release after the press conference. The number of hospitalizations within Boone County has increased to a current high of 43 patients.
Browning said she expected the number of coronavirus cases to increase with the return of college students to town, "but I didn't expect this rise this fast."
Assistant Health Director Scott Clardy told Sebastian Martinez Valdivia of KBIA/91.3 FM that before this week's positivity rate of 44.6%, the highest positivity rate was 15.8% for July 3-9.
In the past seven days, Clardy said, the average daily positivity rate for those 18 to 22 years old was 60.4%. It was 38.7% before that.
Also, in the past seven days 18- to 22-year-olds comprised 59.5 percent of all positives cases, up from 34.5% the week before.
The Health Department elaborated on the testing numbers and positivity rate on its Facebook page.
Boone County Presiding Commissioner Dan Atwill said at the Friday morning briefing that Browning's orders are based on professional expertise and not personal opinion or polls.
"We would be foolish not to listen," he said.
UM System President and MU Chancellor Mun Choi said MU will begin releasing self-reported data about faculty and staff on Monday.
He also referenced the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill, which made national news for going fully online after one week of classes. UNC has a similar student population to MU, but Choi cited Boone County's lower death rate and higher hospital capacity as reasons MU has not followed suit despite a higher number of cases.
He also said that “students and young people in that age group do recover at a very high rate,” which he cited as another reason he doesn't want to close campus.
Browning later disputed this, saying that “even though our younger population may recover quicker,” they can still feel the impact of the virus, as well as spread it.
“I will tell you that when I look at the number of cases and I look at the case notes, there’s a lot of [people in that age group] that do not feel well,” she said. “So let’s not assume they’re all asymptomatic and feeling good. That’s not the case.”
MU reported 306 active student cases Friday on its COVID-19 dashboard, an increase of 78 cases since Wednesday. A total of 367 students have tested positive since Aug. 19, when the local health department began sending data to MU, and 70 student cases have recovered.
Four to five students were quarantining in MU facilities, Choi said. Those university-owned facilities have a capacity of 60, MU spokesperson Christian Basi said, but MU also has contracts with local hotels in case there is a need for expanded capacity.
Business owners were not consulted about the new orders, Browning said.
"I talk to people in the business community all the time," Browning said. "Did I run this past them? No."
The spike in positive cases of the coronavirus demanded immediate action, Browning said.
"I'm certain they're worried about the economic impact," Browning said of business owners. "We all are."