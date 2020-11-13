City, county and MU officials will brief the community on new health orders for Columbia and Boone County intended to address the recent spike in local COVID-19 cases at 3 p.m. Friday.
The new orders will go take effect Wednesday, according to a Friday news release.
Mayor Brian Treece, Boone County Presiding Commissioner Dan Atwill, UM System President and MU Chancellor Mun Choi, Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Director Stephanie Browning and representatives from local health care and educational institutions will speak at the briefing. It will be held in the council chambers at the Daniel Boone City Building.
The public is encouraged to watch the briefing via live stream or local media broadcasts. It also will be broadcast on Spectrum channel 992, Mediacom channel 80 and CenturyLink channel 96.