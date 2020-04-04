New promotions from Hot Box Cookies allow customers to send treats to those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic and get toilet paper without leaving their homes.
For $16.80, Hot Box is delivering a dozen cookies and two rolls of toilet paper. The deal, called the Essential Care Pack, is meant to satisfy both a sweet tooth and need for toilet paper during social distancing.
"We know how hard it is for grocery stores to stay stocked right now and how difficult of a time people are having finding it," Hannah Gray, the general manager for the Columbia location, said of the toilet paper inclusion.
Gray said the deal will continue until the supply of toilet paper runs out.
Another promotion rolled out last week is called Hot Box for Health Care, which allows customers to donate cookies to local hospital employees. Listed under "deals" on Hot Box Cookies' order form, the deal is $1.50 per cookie that you wish to donate. Gray said the final numbers of how many cookies will be delivered have not been revealed yet since the deal is ongoing.
"I saw so many orders this week with them on it, I know it's going to be a good amount," Gray said.
The cookies will be delivered to the hospitals in one collective order. According to Gray, there's no set delivery date yet, but it's likely to be next week.
"We will put all of them together and take it to the hospitals as a big, community 'thank you' for the doctors and nurses and staff," Gray said.