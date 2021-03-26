A new law allows for an increase in the amount of vaccines given to veterans, spouses and caregivers.
The law will allow Truman Veterans' Hospital to immunize more veterans, said Patricia Hall, medical center director of the hospital.
"We now can make an even bigger impact on the health of our community by offering to vaccinate more people," Hall said in a news release.
On Wednesday, President Joe Biden signed into law the SAVE LIVES Act, or the Strengthening and Amplifying Vaccination Efforts to Locally Immunize All Veterans and Every Spouse Act.
Under this act, eligibility has been granted to:
- Any veteran discharged with a status other than dishonorable or bad conduct
- Adult survivors and dependents covered under the CHAMPVA Program
- Adult caregivers of veterans participating in a VA caregiver program
- Spouses of qualifying veterans
As of Friday, Truman VA has administered more than 26,000 first and second doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
The Truman VA COVID-19 vaccine clinic is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at 800 Hospital Drive, according to the news release.
An appointment to receive the vaccine is recommended. Call 573-814-6000 to make an appointment to be vaccinated.