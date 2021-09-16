Missouri’s Health Department wants to roll out new guidelines to help schools and increase vaccination rates, the agency’s new director said Thursday.
“I desperately want us to get through this COVID, so we can start tackling the issues that are most important to the citizens of Missouri, and that is their health,” said Donald Kauerauf, director of the Department of Health and Senior Services.
Kauerauf assumed the role Sept. 1, taking over the position after former director Randall Williams resigned without citing a reason in April.
Kauerauf addressed the rising COVID-19 cases in adolescents and the safety of schools. He expressed a desire to maintain in-person learning.
“It’s too bad that this outbreak has gotten to a point where it’s landed on the children,” Kauerauf said. “Their objective is they need to be in the classroom.”
The department is reassessing its position on how to share information and work with local communities. While a “one-size-fits-all” plan will be ineffective, Kauerauf said there is a need to provide baseline information and fresh guidance to communities to aid in their own decision-making.
Part of the effort to keep schools safe includes increasing incentives for adolescents to get vaccinated, said Kauerauf.
When asked about recent federal efforts to issue a vaccine mandate, Kauerauf said he opposes the concept of a “mandate” because it insinuates that all other public health measures have failed.
Kauerauf, who is vaccinated himself, said the importance of vaccinations is clear. The issue is that this message is not effectively reaching some Missourians. He hopes that sharing factual information with the public will ensure that Missourians decide to get vaccinated.
“Our key is to get those people that are hesitant, to get them vaccinated so we can achieve where we want to be as a state,” Kauerauf said. “That’s the answer.”
Kauerauf is also dedicated to battling misinformation in public health discourse and plans to partner with the media to achieve this goal.
“I think it’s important on the front end that public health is not political,” Kauerauf said. “It has never been, and it never should be. Public health is always about science and looking at the greater good — helping people.”