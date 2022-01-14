MU Health Care and Boone Health are opening new COVID-19 test collection sites.
MU Health's site, located at 404 N. Keene St. inside the Women’s Hospital's east entrance, will open Tuesday and be able to hold a larger capacity of people.
Boone Health is opening its site at 11 a.m. Monday in the Nifong Convenient Care Clinic at 900 W. Nifong. Boone was previously only doing tests in its labs.
With college students coming back as classes resume Tuesday, MU Health is anticipating an influx of testing.
"We are certainly preparing for a continued increase in testing. And that's why we are ramping up our testing ability. So that's one of the reasons why we're expanding from a half day to full day testing," said MU spokseperson Eric Maze . "Monday through Friday will be open eight to five. So we'll be able to accept more tests throughout the day."
MU Health requirements
According to MU Health, the new location will be available for those with known exposure , mild symptoms or those that need a test to travel.
The site will be operating for extended hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on weekends. The site will also include more space and a larger indoor waiting area for overflow to prevent longer lines.
The Broadway location will remain open on Martin Luther King Jr. Day from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for those that need a test on the holiday.
You do not need to have an appointment, but patients are required to wear a mask and bring proof of insurance if insured. There will be no cost for the patient, and results will be delivered in 48 hours of testing.
Results can be located using HEALTHConnect, MU Healthcare’s patient portal.
People with COVID-19 symptoms who must be seen by a medical professional have several options, though cost may vary:
- Contact your primary care provider
- Sign up for a virtual visit
- Visit a Mizzou Quick Care
- Visit a Mizzou Urgent Care
- MU students have access to the MU Student Health Center with or without insurance
Those suffering from severe symptoms or breathing issues should go to the emergency department or call 911.
Boone Health requirements
Patients at the Boone Health testing site must be experiencing symptoms to be tested. No doctor's order will be required. Patients should bring a photo ID and their insurance card if they have one.
The testing site will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week. No appointment is necessary. Patients must wear a medical grade mask.
Patients with a doctor's order can visit Boone Health lab locations.
Record case numbers
An increase need for testing became apparent as supplies ran short and lines grew over the past week as Columbia experiences the largest wave of COVID-19 positive cases, the Missourian previously reported.
Boone County had 3,261 active cases with 12 Boone County residents in the hospital with severe symptoms as of Friday evening, according to the Boone County COVID-19 Information Hub.