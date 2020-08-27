A new laboratory at the Mizzou North building will allow for quicker processing of COVID-19 tests per day — up to nearly 1,500 tests, according to an MU Health Care news release.
Providence Urgent Care on Nifong Boulevard also provides rapid, in house, same day results, according to area operations manager Dan Gear. He said that they currently can perform up to 23 a day but they are expecting an allocation increase that would allow them to do 60.
Mizzou North typically tests about 600 patients a day through its drive-thru operation, said Eric Maze, MU Health Care media specialist.
The addition of the Mizzou test site means MU Health Care no longer has to send COVID-19 tests to a third-party company, and can return test results within 24 hours instead of within 48 to 72 hours.
Patients will be notified of their results online through the MU Health Care HealthConnect portal, the release said.
People experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or who have been exposed to the disease are still encouraged to speak to their healthcare provider before going to Mizzou North for testing.
University of Missouri students who have symptoms or have been exposed should call the Student Health Center at 573-882-7481 for further assessment, the news release said.
Those who have difficulty breathing or other severe symptoms should call 911 or go to the emergency room.
Gear said Providence Urgent Care also is reopening its location on Stadium Drive. They plan to offer the opportunity for about 30 rapid result tests at that site once they get their allocation, he said.
Both Providence locations also send out tests taken by swabs but results take up to three to five days. Gear did not have information on how many of those tests are conducted because they recently reopened their location again due to high demand.
No doctor referral is needed for testing at either Providence location, Gear said.
Boone Hospital Center’s drive-thru testing site has a capacity to complete about 300 tests per day and has been averaging about 220-250 tests each day, according to an email from Ben Cornelius, director of marketing at Boone Hospital Center.
Boone Hospital requires an order from a health care provider to be tested. However, those seeking testing can also go through automated screening that will send an order to the Boone screening site if testing is warranted, according to the hospital website.
A Boone County Health Department spokesperson emailed that the department gathers reports of COVID-19 tests and results from MU Health Care, Boone Hospital Center, Providence Urgent Care and Truman VA Hospital, which serves military veterans. A VA Hospital spokesman could not be reached for comment on how its testing process is conducted.